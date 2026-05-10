Whiteside Area Career Center announces March students of the month

The Whiteside Area Career Center has announced its students of the month for March. They are:

Miley Wetzell, a Prophetstown High School junior studying early childhood education.

Miley Wetzell (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Leo Francis, a Newman Central Catholic High School senior studying building trades.

Leo Francis (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Mark Youngren, a Dixon High School junior studying welding and manufacturing.

Mark Youngren (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Brayden Peltier, a Prophetstown High School senior studying computer technology.

Brayden Peltier, (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Breanna Dallgas-Frey, a Rock Falls High School senior studying health occupations.

Breanna Dallgas-Frey (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Alexis Inman, an Ashton-Franklin Center High School senior studying criminal justice.

Alexis Inman (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Maycie Hicks, a Prophetstown High School senior studying culinary.

Maycie Hicks (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Matthew Castro, a Dixon High School senior studying Auto II.

Matthew Castro (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

River Fiorini, a Newman High School senior studying digital media arts.

River Fiorini (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

Charlie Lindquist, a Forreston High School junior studying auto service.

Charlie Lindquist (Photo provided by Whiteside Area Career Center)

The WACC is a cooperative endeavor of 16 member school districts and three parochial schools, educating students who come from five counties: Bureau, Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside, according to WACC’s website. Most of the population is from Sterling, Rock Falls and Dixon, with the remainder residing in surrounding rural areas and small towns.

For more information, visit wacc.com.