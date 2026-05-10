Whiteside Area Career Center announces March students of the month

The Whiteside Area Career Center has announced its students of the month for March. They are:
Miley Wetzell, a Prophetstown High School junior studying early childhood education.
Leo Francis, a Newman Central Catholic High School senior studying building trades.
Mark Youngren, a Dixon High School junior studying welding and manufacturing.
Brayden Peltier, a Prophetstown High School senior studying computer technology.
Breanna Dallgas-Frey, a Rock Falls High School senior studying health occupations.
Alexis Inman, an Ashton-Franklin Center High School senior studying criminal justice.
Maycie Hicks, a Prophetstown High School senior studying culinary.
Matthew Castro, a Dixon High School senior studying Auto II.
River Fiorini, a Newman High School senior studying digital media arts.
Charlie Lindquist, a Forreston High School junior studying auto service.
The WACC is a cooperative endeavor of 16 member school districts and three parochial schools, educating students who come from five counties: Bureau, Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Whiteside, according to WACC’s website. Most of the population is from Sterling, Rock Falls and Dixon, with the remainder residing in surrounding rural areas and small towns.
For more information, visit wacc.com.