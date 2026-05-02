Oetting named Newman High School student of the month

Lucille Oetting, a senior, is an April student of the month at Newman Central Catholic High School in Sterling.

She is the daughter of Ryan and Jennifer Oetting and has two siblings: Bailey and Rhett Oetting.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: Biology because I love getting to know about the study of life.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to attend St. Louis University and continue my athletic and academic career in softball and physical therapy.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: Softball because I love the sport and basketball because of the team chemistry and the coaching atmosphere.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: The Kairos 2026 Mass with Father Doyle

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to be married with three children and to have a happy and healthy life being a physical therapist.