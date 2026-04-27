Letter: Writing groups help authors improve their craft

Writing is a solitary activity. An author might spend more than 1,000 hours working on a book they hope the masses will want to read.

That’s why many famous authors, such as C.S. Lewis and J. R. R. Tolkien, first shared their writing with a writers’ group called the Inklings between 1933 and 1949.

If you’re struggling with a writing project, such as a memoir, poetry or a fiction novel, a writing group may be what you need to jump start your writing.

A good group can get you out of a slump and get you past whatever might be blocking your progress.

A good writers’ group will hold you accountable. Just knowing there are people waiting for your next chapter, poem or short story has encouraged me to write nearly every day. I’ve heard other writers say the same thing.

Participating in a writers’ group can also inspire you. Hearing and watching how other writers work can get your creative juices flowing. And while doing that, you are going to learn more about writing than you could have on your own.

Most importantly, a writing group should be fun. Well, maybe not always. It can be serious. But there should be laughter and friendships that keep you going to the group.

If you feel it is time to get out and meet others with similar interests, then consider joining the Sauk Creative Writers Group, which meets at 1:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Next Picture Show in Dixon.

For more information, contact Greg Smith at wordsmyth07@gmail.com.

Greg Smith, Dixon