COLUMN: What does ‘hacked’ mean?

What does it mean when someone is “hacked”?

We hear the term often, in the context of credit cards, bank accounts, and social media accounts. In that broad universe, “hacked” means pretty much the same thing – someone unauthorized gains access to an account using stolen log-in credentials. Why does someone do this?

For credit cards and bank accounts, it’s pretty simple. Crooks want to make charges on your account or steal your money.

For social media, it’s a little more complicated. When I write “social media,” I usually refer to Facebook, because almost all the social media scams crossing my desk involve Facebook.

People steal Facebook accounts primarily to exploit the trust of your friends and family for financial gain, spread scams, or steal personal information. A hacked “real” account is more effective than a fake bot for running phishing scams, stealing money via fake Marketplace deals, and spreading malicious software.

How effective is this hacking? Let’s look at a recent case reported to me. Rita is an 87-year-old woman living in the area, who uses Facebook. She received a message through Facebook from a “church friend.” Meaning they were not close or in much contact with each other.

Rita’s church friend sent her a message, telling Rita someone from Facebook “secured” her account for her, after she was hacked. Did Rita want this Facebook helper to secure her account also?

Well, who doesn’t want help with security? Rita said yes, and her church friend sent a phone number to call. Rita called and connected with Linda Markson of Facebook Security. To set any doubts to rest, Markson sent Rita a photograph of her official-looking Facebook employee badge. This convinced Rita.

Then Markson got to work “securing” Rita’s account. To do this she needed:

Full name

Email passwords

Facebook passwords

Phone number

Copy of driver’s license

Rita supplied this information and soon found herself locked out of Facebook and her email. Scammers took over Rita’s Facebook account and email. They did this to send out fake messages to all Rita’s friends, continuing the cycle of account takeovers, scooping up lots of personal information each time.

Recovering from a hack like this can be time consuming and frustrating. Recovering your Facebook account may never happen. Don’t think you are going to find a “phone number for Facebook” to set this straight. I will write about that mistake in my next column. Establishing credit freezes to protect your compromised personal information is your best defense against further mischief, accompanied by ongoing credit history checks.

It’s much easier to avoid this problem. Be very suspicious of unexpected contacts from your own “church friends” asking for money, offering to help you out with security, or steering you to giveaway grants or other pots of money.

Contact Seniors vs. Crime

Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 563-242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us.