Sterling’s Kendall Barajas wins the discus at Rock Island: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Girls track & field

Sterling takes third at Rock Island: The Golden Warriors tallied 88 points at the ABC meet in the combined standings, trailing only Rock Island (123) and Moline (103). Rock Falls (41) was ninth among 12 teams. Kendall Barajas won the discus in the ‘A’ flight, Lacey Updike was second in the 3,200, and Anessa Johnson was second in the 100 and 300 hurdles.

Rock Falls’ Kat Scott took third in the ’A’ 800.

Baseball

Dixon 4, Rock Falls 2: The Dukes scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning and held the Rockets to two in the top of the seventh. Jake Zepezauer led Dixon with two RBIs and pitched one inning. Daniel Fordham got the win after scattering eight hits across six innings. Ethan Matthews struck out nine and allowed four runs (two earned) in six innings.

Morrison 21, Polo 6 (4 inn.): The Mustangs scored 12 runs in the third inning of the home win. Collin Renkes, Carson White and Trevor Tipton had two RBIs for Morrison.

Forreston 7, Lena-Winslow 2: Carson Akins hit a grand slam for Forreston in the road win. Connor Politsch pitched a complete game and was a home run short of the cycle with two RBIs for the Cardinals.

Eastland 7, Bureau Valley 0: Cavin Heckman pitched six innings with eight strikeouts to get the road win.

Alleman 10, Sterling 9 (8 inn.): Sterling scored seven runs in the fourth inning to take a 9-1 lead before the Pioneers came back at home. Adrian Monarrez had two hits and three RBIs for Sterling.

Softball

Sterling 8, Newman 0: Lily Cantu (two RBIs) hit a home run and Bre Taylor knocked in two runs in the home win. Mya Lira had three hits and Layla Wright pitched five shutout innings. Lily Martinez pitched two perfect innings. The Comets were held to three hits and gave up five unearned runs.

Eastland 8, Bureau Valley 1: Maci Klavenga led the Cougars with three RBIs and Emerson Mlakar had two in the road win. BV gave up five unearned runs in the setback.

Fulton 10, Galena 0 (5 inn.): Zoe Kunau was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and Haley Smither (two RBIs) hit a home run. Jessa Read allowed just four hits. Averi Bush and Belle Curley added three RBIs each.