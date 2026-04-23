Lee County property transfers for April 13-17, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Blanca M Sanchez, Felipe M Ocampo, and Stephanie L Ocampo to Jose Luis Garcia Mondragon, 108 JEFFERSON AVE N, AMBOY, $0.00

Bruce Papiech and Joyce A Papiech to Christopher M Tidmore and Jordan A Tidmore, 1771 SUBLETTE RD, SUBLETTE, $260,000

Maurici Carbo Castells and Mabel Zeledon Hernandez to Ryan C Messner and Cristin S Messner, 1 Parcel: 13-21-02-476-019, $45,600

Jerald D Hatfield to Barbara A Hatfield and 1654 Overlook Dr Llc, 1 Parcel: 18-08-08-254-006, $250,000

Dawn M Yocum to Dawn M Yocum Trustee and Dawn M Yocum Trust, 3 Parcels: 14-09-06-380-002, 14-09-06-380-003, and 14-09-06-380-005, $0.00

Thomas K Roth and Joan Roth to Thomas K Roth Co Trustee, Joan M Roth Co Trustee, and Thomas K Roth Trust, 1604 BRANDYWINE LANE, DIXON,$0.00

Thomas K Roth, Joan M Roth, and Joan M Schmidt to Joan M Roth Co Trustee, Thomas K Roth Co Trustee, and Joan M Roth Trust, 1605 BRANDYWINE LANE, DIXON, $0.00

Julie A Callison to Zachary S Williams and Laura L Lafrentz, 802 RICHARDSON AVE, ASHTON, $200,000

Aj Homes Llc to Renae A Johnson and Teresa Kay Baylor, 313 SIXTH STREET W, DIXON, $165,000

Tomas Arguinzoni and Luz E Arguinzoni to Doralys G Murruitta and Abimahel Godinez Aguilar, 2728 BROOKLYN RD W, COMPTON, $320,000

Lilja Tiling & Excavating Llc to Crd Properties Holdings Llc, 129 MASON STREET S, AMBOY, $75,000

Anthony J Scarley to Brandon Kidd, 1 Parcel: 22-18-31-300-023, $36,000

Aaron Hinton to Debra Ann Carey, 1 Parcel: 08-20-09-400-004, $0.00

Debra A Carey to Aaron Hinton, 826 UNION RD, AMBOY, $0.00

Quit Claims

Luke A Lawson to Ronald W Lawson Declaration Of Trust and Ronald W Lawson Trustee, 1 Parcel: 04-10-01-100-009, $0.00

Ronald W Lawson to Ronald W Lawson Declaration Of Trust and Ronald W Lawson Trustee, 1 Parcel: 04-10-01-100-009, $0.00

Richard J Dietzen and Kathryn L Dietzen to Richard J Dietzen Trustee and Richard J Dietzen Trust, 1411 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD, AMBOY, $10.00

Alexus Marie Lozada, Alexus Marie Straub, and Christopher D Straub to Alexus M Lozada and Alexus M Straub, 910 WALNUT AVE, DIXON, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Thomas E Augustyn Trustee, Delbert M Patzner Trust, Old National Bank Trustee, Old National Wealth Managment Trustee, Valerie L Smith, Brenda M Carter, Andrew M Patzner, Madelyn N Patzner, and Verna M White Trust to Farms For Life Foundation, 1 Parcel: 01-06-04-400-004, $432,000

James W Dunterman Trustee and James W Dunterman Declaration Of Trust to Greenwood Properties Llp, 1 Parcel: 02-15-15-227-001, $146,362

Joshua D Marx Trustee, Randy E Marx Irrevocable Trust, and Pamela L Marx Irrevocable Trust to Randy E Marx and Pamela L Marx, 1 Parcel: 13-21-12-251-013, $0.00

Deeds in Trust

Howard L Peterson to Howard L Peterson Trustee and Howard L Peterson Revocable Living Trust, 442 MAPLE LN, PAW PAW, $0.00

David L Book to David L Book Trustee and David L Book Trust, 2125 WHITETAIL LANE, DIXON; 2126 WHITETAIL LANE, DIXON; 2146 WHITETAIL LANE, DIXON; 2133 WHITETAIL LANE, DIXON; 2126 WHITETAIL LANE, DIXON; 2138 WHITETAIL LANE, DIXON; 2134 WHITETAIL LANE, DIXON; 556 OAK VALLEY LANE, DIXON; and 562 OAK VALLEY LANE, DIXON, $0.00

Paul J Ororke and Jennifer L Ororke to Paul J Ororke Jr Trustee and Paul J Ororke Jr Revocable Trust, 3150 PERRY ROAD, STEWARD, $0.00

Clifford S Ault and Debra R Ault to Debra R Ault Trustee and Debra R Ault Trust, 227 KNOX ROAD, MENDOTA, $0.00

Matthew G Hermes and Bernadette A Hermes to Matthew G Hermes Trustee, Matthew G Hermes Trust, Bernadette A Hermes Trustee, and Bernadette A Hermes Trust, 2007 CHERRY TREE LANE, DIXON, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Jacob Morehead Executor and Jeffrey Morehead to Jacob Morehead, 301 FIRST STREET S, HARMON, $100.00