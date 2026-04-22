Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Sauk Valley

Dixon Fire Department to hold blood drive May 4

The Dixon Fire Department will hold its blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. May 4 at the fire department garage. (Michelle Frankfurter)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Dixon Fire Department will hold its blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. May 4 at the fire department garage.

The garage is located at 210 S. Hennepin in Dixon.

Appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment contact the Dixon Fire Department at 815-288-3323, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Givers can save up to 15 minutes when blood is donated by using RapidPass. VisitRedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass for more information.

Give blood May 1-17 and get a $20 eGift Card, thanks to Amazon.

LocalLocal NewsDixon Fire DepartmentBlood driveDixonDonationsAmazonSauk Valley Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois