Dixon Fire Department to hold blood drive May 4

The Dixon Fire Department will hold its blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. May 4 at the fire department garage. (Michelle Frankfurter)

The Dixon Fire Department will hold its blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. May 4 at the fire department garage.

The garage is located at 210 S. Hennepin in Dixon.

Appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointment contact the Dixon Fire Department at 815-288-3323, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Givers can save up to 15 minutes when blood is donated by using RapidPass. VisitRedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass for more information.

Give blood May 1-17 and get a $20 eGift Card, thanks to Amazon.