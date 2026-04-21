United Way of Lee County to host annual campaign celebration luncheon

United Way of Lee County invites community members, partners, and supporters to attend its upcoming Campaign Celebration Luncheon taking place at noon Tuesday, May 12, at the Post House Ballroom in Dixon. (Photo provided by United Way of Lee County)

United Way of Lee County invites community members, partners, and supporters to attend its upcoming Campaign Celebration Luncheon taking place at noon Tuesday, May 12, at the Post House Ballroom in Dixon.

The annual luncheon serves as an opportunity to reflect on the past year’s campaign, recognize the generosity of donors and volunteers, and celebrate the collective impact made across Lee County. Attendees can expect an uplifting program highlighting meaningful milestones, powerful stories, and the ways the community has come together to support local needs.

“This event is all about celebrating what we’ve accomplished together,” said Ashley Richter, executive director. “Thanks to the support of our community, we are able to continue making a difference in the lives of individuals and families right here in Lee County.”

The event is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend and be part of the celebration.

Tickets are available for $20 per person or $150 for a table of eight. Reservations can be made online at www.unitedwayofleecounty.org.

The RSVP deadline is May 4.

For more information, visit www.unitedwayofleecounty.org or call the office at 815-284-3339.