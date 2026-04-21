Hogan praised for decades’ service to Peru

Lt. Doug Bernabei reads Monday, April 20, 2026. a farewell letter from Joe Hogan, longtime broadcaster, announcing his retirement from 911 services to the city. (Tom Collins)

He was the voice of the news for generations of listeners in the Illinois Valley. Now, Joe Hogan is retired from his last assignment to the City of Peru.

Monday, the Peru City Council accepted and filed, with thanks, Hogan’s retirement. Hogan served for decades on the city of Peru’s 911 board and helped bring enhanced 911 service to the city. He then represented Peru on the Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch Board and the La Salle County Joint Emergency Telephone System Board.

While Hogan was not personally present – he has returned permanently to his native Wisconsin – his April 15 retirement letter was read aloud by Lt. Doug Bernabei of the Peru Police Department.

“Working together to help bring enhanced 911 services to prove and improve public safety across the region was truly a team effort, and I’m proud of what we accomplished together,” Hogan wrote. “I’ve been blessed to work alongside so many dedicated individuals who care deeply about their neighbors and their community.”

Bernabei praised Hogan and said his many years of service were completely selfless.

“It was never about Joe Hogan,” Bernabei said. “Joe Hogan was always worried about, ‘Is the call going to get answered?’, and, ‘Are we taking care of our employees?’

“Those were the two most important things: taking care of the citizens and taking care of the employees down at the Peru Police Department.”

Mayor Ken Kolowski chimed in and extended his thanks, as well.

“Joe Hogan has been a pillar of this community for a long time.”