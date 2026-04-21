Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce announces times, dates for this year’s farmers markets and Market Day

The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce has announced the dates and times for this year’s farmers market and Market Day.

The farmers market will be open from 7-11 a.m. every Wednesday and Saturday from May through October.

The farmers market will be located at 400 W. Second St. in Rock Falls. Registration is free for vendors.

Also look out for a special kick-off event, Market Day, from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, also at 400 W. Second St.

Celebrate the opening of the Rock Falls farmers market season with Market Day. Local vendors will be present with crafts, decor, jewelry, fresh produce, sweet treats, games and more.

Anyone of any age can be a vendor for this event and sell any goods of their choosing. This event is $10 ($11 online).

Registration is open, and vendors are encouraged to submit photos to the Rock Falls Chamber so the Chamber can help promote vendors and their products. Send photos to coodinator@rockfallschamber.com and let the Chamber know in the email that the photo is for Market Day.

To register for the farmers market and Market Day, email rockfallschamber.com/farmersmarket.