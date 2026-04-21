100+ Women Who Care of Ogle County donates to Polo Area Community Theater

Dede Forrest of 100+ Women Who Care of Ogle County presents a check to Kristin Dubois of the Polo Area Community Theater. (Photo provided by Beverly Opalka)

The 100+ Women Who Care of Ogle County met at the Lincoln Arts Center in Rochelle on April 16 and voted to donate $11,700 to the Polo Area Community Theater.

PACT is the brainchild of Kristin Dubois and is heading into its 21st season. Dubois, along with two executive board members, stressed the need to invest in the building they inherited from the town and how it will provide educational, economic as well as cultural benefits to the local community.

The theater production focuses on kid-friendly shows and is the only community theater in the Polo area providing social engagement for all ages. Offering more than entertainment, the theater hosts summer camp and provides scholarships for seniors who show interest in drama and the arts. Their newest performance will be “Clue The Musical” beginning May 1. See more at their website at polotheatre.org

100+ Women Who Care meets quarterly in various locations to choose between three 501C3 charities in Ogle County. Each individual gift of $100 is multiplied by the number of members, making a sizable donation possible.

For more information about becoming part of 100+ Women Who Care of Ogle County and making a difference in the local community and all of Ogle County, contact Deanna Forrest at forrestdede5@gmail.com.