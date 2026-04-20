Tailgate Bingo returns to Rock Falls on June 12, tickets on sale April 24

Tailgate Bingo is back from 5-8 p.m. June 12 with the same great prizes and more fun at the Rock Falls High School parking lot.

The high school is located at 101 12th Ave., Rock Falls.

Tailgate Bingo tickets go on sale April 24 at Sauk Valley Bank locations in Rock Falls and Sterling and online at www.rockfallschamber.com. Regular tickets are $17 ($18 online) and Bonus tickets are $37 ($39 online). Participants must be 18 and older.

Attendees can come as a group in one or several vehicles. Play in your car or set up tailgate-style with lawn chairs.

There will be no alcohol at this event.

Parking is first come, first served, like the drive-in movies.

There will be prizes, activities, a 50/50 raffle, food vendors, the Main Squeeze drink truck and more.

Call 815-625-4500 or email coordinator@rockfallschamber.com for more information.