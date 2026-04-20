School of Rock in Session featuring violins May 29 at Prophetstown library

The Henry C. Adams Memorial Library staff wants to see a future with music in it.

The library, located at 209 W. Third St. in Prophetstown, is offering a new program at 10 a.m., Friday May 29, to discover the joy of music.

The first installment will be on the violin. All kids and adults, too, are invited to attend a violin jam session with local violinist and instructor Jenna Scifres from Forge and Fiddle in downtown Prophetstown.

Scifres will be showing how the violin works, different styles of music you can make with the violin and participants will be making percussion to go along with her violin.