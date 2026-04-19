Dixon Police Department announces participation in Dunkin’ Cop on a Rooftop on May 15

Dunkin' held a grand opening on June 24, 2023, six months after the location opened. It is located at 420 N. Galena Ave., Dixon. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

The Dixon Police Department has announced that its officers will again participate in the annual Dunkin’ Cop on a Rooftop.

This year’s event will be from 5 a.m. to noon Friday, May 15, at the Dixon Dunkin’ at 420 N. Galena Ave. Officers will be in the restaurant, in the drive-thru and on the rooftop asking for donations to support Special Olympics of Illinois.

Cop on a Rooftop is a partnership between local law enforcement, Dunkin’ and Special Olympics Illinois. The purpose of this event is to raise funds for Special Olympics of Illinois.

All donations will benefit the athletes of Special Olympics of Illinois. The funds support individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports, health and leadership programming. This year marks the 23rd year that law enforcement has partnered with Dunkin’ to raise awareness for Special Olympics of Illinois.

There will be additional Torch Run merchandise, including mugs, hats and T-shirts, available for purchase inside the restaurant.