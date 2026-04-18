OSF HealthCare expands orthopedic services in Sterling

OSF Health Care announces Chris Herbert, APRN is expanding his practice into Sterling. (Photo provided by OSF HealthCare)

OSF HealthCare is welcoming Chris Herbert, APRN, to OSF Saint Katharine Center for Health – Sterling, where he will begin seeing patients April 23.

Herbert, an advanced practice registered nurse, will continue to care for patients at OSF Saint Katharine Commerce Towers while expanding access to orthopedic services at the Sterling location at 1840 First Ave.

Herbert treats a wide range of orthopedic conditions, including sports injuries, acute musculoskeletal injuries such as sprains and strains, fracture care, joint pain and joint injections. His background in emergency medicine brings valuable experience in the evaluation and treatment of both acute and chronic orthopedic concerns.

“I believe in a patient-centered approach to care, taking the time to listen and understand my patients’ needs,” Herbert said. “My goal is to empower patients and work together toward their best health.”

At OSF Saint Katharine Center for Health – Sterling, Herbert joins a growing care team that includes podiatrist Dr. Nathan Mauren; family medicine practitioner Jennifer Hernandez, APRN; certified nurse midwife Dana Hoffman, CNM; and general surgeon Dr. Matthew Hefty. The location offers coordinated, patient-focused care across multiple specialties.

“Expanding our orthopedic services from OSF Saint Katharine into Sterling brings high-quality, specialized care closer to home for those in Whiteside County - improving access, accelerating treatment and supporting healthier, more active communities,” said Jessica Dowdall, director of clinical operations and physician offices.

Patients interested in scheduling an appointment with Herbert can call: