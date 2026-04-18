Blain’s Farm & Fleet earns spot on Newsweek’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being 2026 list

Blain’s Farm & Fleet has been named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

The national award recognizes U.S. employers who prioritize associate well-being.

“We’ve always believed a strong company starts with associates who feel valued and that begins with treating each other like family,” said Mark Hasting, chief executive officer and president of Blain’s Farm & Fleet. “That mindset shapes our culture every day and is reflected in the way our teams support one another.”

“Supporting our associates means building flexibility around real life,” said Anna Gedman, chief human resources officer at Blain’s Farm & Fleet. “From flexible scheduling to employee assistance programs and opportunities for growth, the goal is to provide support that fits how people live and work.”

America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being 2026 is produced by Newsweek in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group. The evaluation is based on large-scale employee feedback, incorporating responses from more than 179,000 employees and more than 2.7 million company reviews, along with publicly available data spanning 2022 through 2025, focusing on employers with more than 1,000 employees.

Companies are evaluated across more than 120 indicators, including access to mental health resources, work-life balance and workplace environment. Rankings are determined using a proprietary scoring model that combines employee recommendations, category-specific performance and independent research.