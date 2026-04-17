McCombie to host April office hours

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is announcing dates for traveling office hours events this month.

McCombie and her district office continue to host these events to make her state office accessible to constituents across the 89th District, according to a news release. These events present an opportunity for area residents to ask questions about state-related issues or receive guidance on navigating state agencies.

McCombie encourages constituents to come by for upcoming events:

April 27

9-10:30 a.m. at Milledgeville Village Hall, 344 Main Ave.

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Chadwick Fire Department, 210 Calvert Ave.

1-2 p.m. at Lanark City Hall, 111 S. Broad St.

April 30