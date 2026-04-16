Lee County Democrats to host candidate social April 19

The Lee County Democrats organization is organizing a meet, greet and donate to local candidates event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 19, at Shinny’s arcade, 120 W. River St., Dixon.

The local Democrats are calling the fundraiser the “Sixteen Seventy-Four Candidate Social” because it includes party candidates running for the U.S. House District 16 and Illinois 74th House District seats.

Those who attend the social will get a chance to meet Paul Nolley, a Democrat running for the U.S. Congress in the 16th District. Nolan Kemp, who is running to represent the 74th District in the Illinois House, will be available, too.

Alley-Loop Saloon and Deli in Dixon will provide the food. The Village Bakery, Oregon, will deliver desserts.

David J. Bally and Chance Munroe, two candidates for Lee County Board, also will attend.

Candidate comments will start about 5:30 p.m.

For more information about the candidates and the “Sixteen Seventy-Four Candidate Social,” contact the Lee County Democrats, Box 255, Dixon, IL 61021, or call 815-878-4230.