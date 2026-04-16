Dixon High School Scholastic Bowl team heading to D.C. for national tournament

Five members of the Dixon High School scholastic bowl team will travel to Washington, D.C., to take part in the three-day World Affairs Council national tournament from April 26 to 28.
The team won first place at the state-level tourney in November and hopes to continue its winning ways in Washington. If the team wins, Dixon will earn a trip to Istanbul, Turkey.
Team members making the trip include seniors Ronin Quick, Gage Farster and Jayden Toms; junior Nathan Stauter; and sophomore Brady Rosinksi.
Donations for the trip are welcome; contact the Dixon High School Athletic Department to contribute.