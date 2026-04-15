Sterling softball beats Alleman 4-2: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Softball

Sterling 4, Alleman 2: Sterling improved to 8-7 and 3-1 in Western Big 6 Conference play after the home win. Lily Cantu (three RBIs) hit a two-run double and Lily Martinez had an RBI single in the fifth inning. Layla Wright pitched five innings to get the win and Martinez pitched two.

Milledgeville 4, Eastland 1 (11 inn.): Kendra Kingsby pitched a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the road win. She also doubled and scored two runs. Kinnley Ross had two RBIs. Eastland’s Jade Hammer struck out 15 and allowed two earned runs in the setback.

Morrison 9, Polo 2: Bella Scachette (three RBIs) and Ava Duncan each hit home runs in the road win. Duncan pitched a complete game with 18 strikeouts, no walks and three hits allowed.

Genoa-Kingston 2, Rock Falls 0: The Rockets were held to four hits in the road loss. Zoey Silva pitched six innings with eight strikeouts, no walks and three hits allowed.

Baseball

Winnebago 2, Oregon 0: Oregon was held to one hit in the home loss. The Hawks had three errors and gave up two unearned runs.

Forreston 12, Du-Pec 2 (5 inn.): Connor Politsch hit a home run, Mickey Probst doubled and both had three RBIs in the home win.

Erie-Prophetstown 5, Bureau Valley 4: E-P scored two runs in the top of the seventh and held on for the road win. Sawyer Copeland and Cade Huisman each had two RBIs.

Morrison 15, Polo 0 (4 inn.): Trevor Tipton struck out eight and allowed just two hits in the shutout. Aydan Meinsma (two RBIs) and Carson Renkes (three RBIs) each hit home runs.

Rock Falls 8, Genoa-Kingston 4: Owen Mandrell led the Rockets with three RBIs and got the win on the mound after pitching 5⅔ innings, striking out seven and allowing four hits. All four runs allowed were unearned.

Milledgeville 6, Eastland 4: The Missiles scored three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh in the road win. Eastland had four errors in the setback. Josh Leif was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Milledgeville.

Girls soccer

Oregon 7, Rockford Lutheran 2: Jaqlynn Rufer and Bezzali Cadenas each had two goals in the win.

Genoa-Kingston 2, Dixon 0: The Duchesses fell to 4-5 and 0-2 in BNC play after the road setback.

Alleman 9, Sterling 0: Sterling fell to 2-9 and 0-4 in Big 6 play after the home loss.