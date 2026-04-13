Powers joins Morrison Community Hospital

Morrison Community Hospital has announced that Dr. David Powers joined the hospital staff April 1.

Powers graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from Lawrence University. He then graduated from Rush Medical College with his medical doctor degree. He then completed residency in general surgery at the University of Illinois Metropolitan Group Hospitals. He has over 30 years’ experience practicing general surgery.

“It is exciting to know that with the multitude of medical services we offer, when problems arise we can treat those in house,” Powers said.

Powers has treated patients from Chicago to the Quad-Cities, so many people are familiar with his work. He performs colonoscopies, endoscopies and many general surgeries.

Powers is excited to join MCH and to provide quality care to patients in the area. To schedule an appointment with Powers, call 815-772-5511.