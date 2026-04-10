Sauk Valley Bank promotes Johnson to chief lending officer position

Billy Johnson of Dixon has been promoted by Sauk Valley Bank to the role of Chief Lending Officer. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Bank)

Billy Johnson has been promoted to chief lending officer at Sauk Valley Bank.

For more than 30 years, Johnson has built his career around helping customers navigate important financial decisions through commercial lending, community banking and relationship-driven service.

Johnson has spent the past 22 years in commercial lending, where he has helped clients with a wide range of commercial projects. He has also supported farm families by providing financing for crop production, equipment purchases and their children’s first vehicles.

His background includes supporting a broad range of business clients with tailored financial solutions that align with their goals.

“Billy [Johnson] is a proven leader who puts people first. Billy’s promotion to chief lending officer is a reflection of both his professional expertise and the respect he has earned across our organization,” said Dirk Meminger, president and CEO of Sauk Valley Bank. “He understands our markets, values collaboration, and brings a forward-thinking approach to lending that will serve our customers with the respect and attention they deserve.”

As chief lending officer, Johnson will oversee the bank’s lending strategy and lending teams across all markets. He will focus on maintaining lending practices, supporting portfolio growth and ensuring that Sauk Valley Bank continues to provide high-quality lending solutions tailored to customer needs.

Johnson completed the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University and holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and commercial banking from Northeast Louisiana University, now the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

A native of Louisiana, Johnson now resides in Dixon with his wife, Lindsey. The couple moved to the community in 2023 to be closer to her family. They have three children: JP, Gabe and Riley.