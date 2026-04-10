Research!America names Dixon High School graduate as new president and CEO

Research!America, a nonprofit alliance that advocates for science, discovery and innovation to achieve better health for all, is pleased to announce its selection of Russ Paulsen as its next president and chief executive officer, effective May 4.

Mary Woolley, the current president and CEO, announced her retirement last year, according to a news release.

Paulsen is a Dixon native and graduated from Dixon High School. His father still resides in the area.

“I am thrilled to welcome Russ Paulsen to Research!America as our next president and CEO,” Research!America Board Chair Sudip Parikh said. “Russ is a passionate and skillful advocate on behalf of medical research, as well as a proven nonprofit leader. With Russ at the helm, I know that Research!America will continue its history of successful advocacy for biomedical research.”

Paulsen comes to Research!America from UsAgainstAlzheimer’s, where he last served as president and COO and founder of the United for Cures coalition of patient groups. Before joining UsAgainstAlzheimer’s, Paulsen held leadership posts at United Way Worldwide and the American Red Cross.

“It is an honor to be named president and CEO of this essential organization, and I am excited to work with this tremendous board and dedicated staff team,” Paulsen said.

“Now, more than ever, medical research needs an advocate. Overwhelming majorities of Americans – from across the political spectrum – support federal investment in research, but it is under threat nonetheless. As the largest coalition of patient groups, research institutions, scientific societies, corporations, and philanthropies, Research!America will be that advocate,” Paulsen said.

Paulsen earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California, Riverside, and a master’s degree in political science from the University of California, Berkeley.