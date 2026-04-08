Washington Grove Cemetery Board seeking donations to cover perpetual care costs

Do you have a loved one buried at the Washington Grove Cemetery on Flagg Road in Ashton?

The board members are all volunteers and the cemetery’s main source of income is the sale of gravesites and burials. According to a news release, with only three to five burials each year, the income does not keep up with the expense of perpetual care.

Perpetual care includes mowing, weed control, tree and monument maintenance and winter snow issues, etc.

The board is asking people to consider making a donation to help keep the cemetery looking nice. Donations can be sent to Cemetery Treasurer, 4317 E. Hogan Road, Chana IL, 61015.