Property Tax 101 session set for April 14 in Morrison

An informational meeting, “Property Tax 101”, will be offered April 14 to show Whiteside County residents how the Illinois tax cycle works from start to finish. (File Art)

An informational meeting, “Property Tax 101”, will be offered on Tuesday to show Whiteside County residents how the Illinois tax cycle works from start to finish.

This event will be an opportunity to learn from Whiteside County Supervisor of Assessments Robin Brands, County Clerk Karen Stralow and County Treasurer Penny VanKampen, who handle this process each year.

The informational meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Whiteside County Courthouse, in the County Board Room, 200 E. Knox St., Morrison.