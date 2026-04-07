SVACC Professional Women’s Network Committee awards small business grant to Morrison business

The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce has announced Upcycle Junkie in Morrison is the recipient of the first Professional Women’s Network Women-Owned Business Grant.

The program is designed to support and elevate small, women-owned businesses across the Sauk Valley by providing resources, visibility and meaningful connections.

The inaugural Women-Owned Business Grant focuses on fostering leadership and economic vitality by supporting local small business.

The grant awards 50% of the recipient’s first-year Chamber membership investment, along with a fully sponsored ribboncutting and open house to introduce the business to the community.

The ribboncutting, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, April 13. Recipients also gain full access to Chamber benefits, including educational workshops, networking opportunities, and discounted admission to Professional Women’s Network events for 12 months.

Upcycle Junkie Creative Studio, 121 E. Main St., Morrison, is a women-owned, do-it-yourself workshop space focused on creating functional and decorative items using natural, recycled, or repurposed materials. They offer instructor-led classes, open studio time, and a curated selection of handmade and vintage goods, with a mission to make creativity accessible while encouraging sustainability and community connection.

Owner Melissa Hull aims to offer a welcoming place where people feel connected, creative, and supported.

“By offering regular workshops, collaborating with other small businesses, and promoting reuse and handmade goods, I want to contribute to a stronger local economy and a more connected community,” she said.

“We are proud to invest in women entrepreneurs who are driving innovation and growth in our region,” said Dallas Knack, executive director of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. “This grant focuses on building a strong support system and creating opportunities for long-term success for our locally owned small businesses.”

“This is about more than one business – it’s about supporting and celebrating women who are creating impact, connection, and growth throughout the Sauk Valley,” said Sami Wiggins, PWN Chair, Castor Home Health Solutions.

For more information about the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Women’s Network, visit saukvalleyareachamber.com/pwn or contact Knack at director@saukvalleyareachamber.com or call 815-625-2400.