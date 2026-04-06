Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Morrison softball player Ava Duncan

Morrison junior softball player Ava Duncan is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. (Alex Paschal)

Name: Ava Duncan

School: Morrison

Sport: Softball

Year: Junior

Why she was selected: She pitched a complete game in wins over Fulton and Newman. Duncan had eight strikeouts in a 4-1 win over the Steamers and six in a 5-2 win over the Comets. The Fillies are off to a 6-2 start this season with Duncan as their primary pitcher after she took over the role from her older sister, Bella. She has a 3.90 earned-run average this season with 54 strikeouts in 37.2 innings pitched. She also leads the team with four stolen bases and is second with seven runs scored.

“Ava was selected by her teammates this season to be one of two team captains, a testament to her leadership,” coach Larry Rice said. “Along with her many softball skills, she exudes confidence with an enormous competitive spirit. While she demands a high level of play from her teammates, she holds herself to an even higher standard. Ava is a privilege to coach, and I’m thankful I get another season with her next year.”

Duncan is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. Here is a Q&A with the junior standout.

How did you first get into softball? What has helped keep you in it?

Duncan: I started softball when I was 5 years old. I watched family and friends enjoy playing, and I felt like I would too. My father was a big part of keeping the love for the sport in my heart. He wanted me to succeed just as much I wanted!

Have you learned anything from the game of softball?

Duncan: I have learned to be grateful for my parents sacrificing their lives to mold my softball career to what it is today.

The team is off to a 6-2 start. How would you describe the start to the season?

Duncan: It is such a privilege to start off the season with this team and our confidence with a 6-2 start. We came out ready to get our revenge on teams that beat us last year, and we did just that.

Is there anything you have worked on coming into the season or feel you have improved on?

Duncan: I have improved on my game stamina and taking on more games to pitch. Travel ball has really helped me see different batters, and high school is just the same.

Morrison's Ava Duncan has some fun with her dugout after a double last season against Bureau Valley. (Brian Hurley)

Does anything stand out about this year’s team?

Duncan: This year we have a new coaching staff, and it gave the team a new look. This gave my teammates and I just another opportunity and chance to show what we have to offer. This team takes one bad inning and flips the script right away, and it is so rewarding for our team.

What are your goals this season individually and as a team?

Duncan: A big team goal for us is to make it to state. Last year we got to the sectional championship and fell short. This team is very driven this year, and it has helped me with my own personal goals. One of my personal goals is to pitch two or more perfect games this season.

Favorite softball memory?

Duncan: I have two very good memories from softball. For high school, my freshman year we beat Rockridge for the first time since 2016. I was really struggling with the pitcher and was 0-2 until my last at-bat, and I hit a home run to get my team hyped up and to secure the win. My favorite travel ball memory was two years ago at nationals in Florida. We were in the championship, and I hit a grand slam for the win as well!

Do you have a favorite athlete, sports team or anyone else that inspires you?

Duncan: Someone that inspires me is my catcher Allie Anderson. She shows me every day that having fun is a part of the game and I won’t succeed if I don’t have fun with her. A funny fact is when she throws down the ball and comes to the mound when it’s just us, she says, “Don’t suck,” and it gives us the giggles every time to start off the inning.

Any other sports, hobbies or activities you are involved in?

Duncan: I have a job a Resthave nursing home, and I absolutely adore it! That takes up a lot of my time, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Learning about other people’s lives and taking care of the residents means the most to me.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Duncan: My favorite quote is, “Don’t end the book because of a bad page.” This is a fantastic way to look at life and even softball. This reminds me my career doesn’t end after a bad game.

Favorite restaurant or meal?

Duncan: My favorite meal is a steak, but it has to be rare. I can’t eat it unless it is bright red.

Favorite place you have visited?

Duncan: I loved Gulf Shores, Alabama. The beach and warm weather is my favorite place.

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Duncan: "10 Things I Hate About You" is my favorite movie. I have watched it over 100 times, and it is a comfort movie of mine.

Favorite music artist or genre?

Duncan: My favorite music artist is the band Staind. I love grunge/ rock music.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Duncan: My favorite subject is math, but my favorite teacher is Ryan Oetting, who teaches my AP U.S. History class. He is a very funny teacher and is very involved in getting my classmates ready for life.

Do you have plans for after high school?

Duncan: My plans for after high school are still undecided, but I know for a fact I will be continuing my softball career and hopefully going into the medical field to also continue my work with residents/patients.