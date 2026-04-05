Celebrate National Library Week at Odell in Morrison

What brings joy to people? Whether it’s cozying up with a new story, learning a new skill, gathering with community or something else, the public can find joy at the Odell Public Library.

The library is located at 307 S. Madison St. in Morrison.

National Library Week, April 19-25, is a time to celebrate the many ways libraries bring people together, spark imagination and support lifelong learning. From books and digital resources to job assistance and creative programming, libraries are essential to thriving communities.

Odell Public Library invites everyone to join the celebration. Whether someone is a longtime patron, a new neighbor or hasn’t visited in a while, now is the perfect time to explore all the library has to offer. Odell provides free Wi-Fi, print and digital collections, play space, clubs, life-long learning programs and more, ensuring that everyone has access to resources that educate, inspire, and connect.

As part of the National Library Week celebration, Odell invites all ages to participate in Spring Bingo. Pick up a Bingo board at the front desk or download one. Complete five reading challenges in a row for a ‘Bingo’ and a chance to win Odell swag and a $25 gift card to Peanut Butter & Deli in downtown Morrison. Don’t hibernate on this fun - Bingo boards are due April 24. One entry a person, please.

First celebrated in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April. Libraries serve as hubs for learning, creativity and connection, helping people of all ages explore new ideas and opportunities. Whatever brings you joy, the library has something for everyone.

Early childhood resource fair

An early childhood resource fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 18, at Odell.

Area families with little ones are invited for a morning of play and learning in the community room at Odell Public Library.

It’s a great way to get out of the house and pick up some top literacy tips from area agencies. Each booth will provide a fun, hands-on activity for the kids and helpful information for the grown-ups.

This is a free, drop-in program so no need to register. It’s also a great time to get the little kids a library card and explore Odell’s resources.

Time to start planting

Many thanks to the Illinois Master Gardeners, Extension Office and Morrison Garden Club for sponsoring the Seed Library at Odell. Stop in and select from a wide variety of vegetable seeds to get a garden started! Available while supplies last.

How much does a rainbow weigh?

Complete the monthly scavenger hunt to solve the riddle and win a small prize! Thanks to the Odell Public Library Friends for sponsoring the goodies.

Library offerings

Odell Public Library offers story times, Lego and Pokémon clubs.

Storytime is a 30-minute drop-in program each Thursday evening designed for families with preschool through early elementary-age kids (or anyone who still loves a good read-aloud). Families will enjoy stories, songs, rhymes and a craft each week as they become familiar with the library and meet new friends. Pajamas always are welcome.

Lego Club meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of the month. This is the perfect chance for builders of all ages and abilities to create. Odell provides a variety of bricks, including Lego, Duplo and MegaBlok. Creations are displayed in the library until the following club meeting.

Pokémon Club meets from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month. Whether a Pokémon trainer plays the card game or just likes to collect, Pokémon Club brings fans together to play, trade and share their Pokémon knowledge.

Patron-led programs

All programs are free and open to the public. Beginners are welcome. Please note that these programs are not run by Odell Public Library, though staff are happy to host and pass on any questions.

Pinochle: 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Odell Program Room

1 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Odell Program Room Scrabble: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Odell Program Room

1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Odell Program Room Chess: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second, third and fourth Mondays, Odell Program Room; 5 to 8 p.m. third and fourth Thursdays, Odell Program Room

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second, third and fourth Mondays, Odell Program Room; 5 to 8 p.m. third and fourth Thursdays, Odell Program Room Crafters: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Genealogy Room, bring a project and socialize

5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Genealogy Room, bring a project and socialize Book Club: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., second Thursday, Odell Program Room (ask the front desk about getting a copy of the month’s book. April book: The Thursday Murder Club)

Odell Library Friends: Become a friend

The Odell Public Library Friends are patrons who support the library through fundraising, advocacy and programming. Friends have no age requirement or financial commitment; they are simply a group of people who love and support the library! Does this sound like you? The Odell Public Library Friends are currently looking for members. Email the Friends at odell.friends@gmail.com with any questions.

Microgreens

Thanks to the generosity of the Friends, microgreen samples are now self-serve from the new mini fridge. Stop in and try broccoli, kale, salad mix and radish microgreens. Pop them in salads, smoothies, soups, and more for an extra dose of nutrition, especially during the winter months.

Museum and zoo passes

Looking to explore locally? Check out Odell’s Putnam Museum, Sawmill Museum or Niabi Zoo passes and enjoy a day exploring on us. Passes are available to adult Odell library cardholders on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 815-772-7323 to reserve a pass.

Pi Day 3.14.26

Over 85 patrons came together to explore Pi and enjoy pie on Saturday, March 14. Attendees learned to calculate pi, shared ways they use math in daily life, built pi with Lego, made bracelets and bookmarks, and so much more. The event concluded with a photo booth and homemade slice of pie.

A year in math

Odell is one of just 20 libraries nationwide to receive the infinite sums rural and small libraries cohort grant from the Association for Rural & Small Libraries and SciStarter, in partnership with the Simons Foundation. Anchored by three math-inspired events throughout the year – Pi Day (3.14), Infinity Day (8.8), and Fibonacci Day (11.23) - libraries will guide communities in embracing the beauty of math’s infinite possibilities. In addition to its many practical applications, math is a fundamental element of the most beautiful things in our universe, including architecture, sports, fashion, nature, music, art, and more. This work is supported by the Simons Foundation as part of its Infinite Sums initiative. For more information, visit infinitesums.simonsfoundation.org.