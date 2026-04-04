Sauk Valley Community College’s Impact Program signup now open

Kayleen Mecum of Morrison fires her hat in the air for pictures Friday, May 9, 2025, after graduating from Sauk Valley Community College. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sauk Valley Community College invites in-district eighth graders and eligible high school students to join the Impact Program, with signup officially open as of April 1.

In-district eighth graders can enroll in the program today and get prepared to start earning their volunteer hours this summer. In-district freshmen through juniors who have not previously enrolled in the program can also sign up at a tiered tuition rate.

The SVCC Impact Program offers students the opportunity to earn their tuition and fees for up to 3 years at SVCC, or until they earn their degree – whichever comes first.

Students volunteer 25 hours annually in high school and at SVCC. Through partnerships with over 290 Sauk Valley nonprofits, students gain work and interpersonal skills while supporting their community.

Students who sign up now can start earning their volunteer hours as early as June 1, and there are always so many summer activities and events to choose from. Students have until Sept. 1 to sign up.

To learn more about the Impact Program and to sign up, visit svcc.edu/impact. Have questions about the Impact Program? Email impact@svcc.edu or call 815-835-6650.