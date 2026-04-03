Morrison announces temporary city hall closures for system transition, staff training

Morrison City Hall will be closed intermittently through July 2026 to accommodate staff training and the implementation of a new computer system, according to a city news release.

The closures are necessary as Morrison transitions to an upgraded computer platform that will support key operations and public services, including utility billing, accounts payable, human resources and permitting. The new system is designed to improve efficiency, enhance service delivery, and provide a more streamlined experience for residents and businesses, according to the release.

Due to the nature of the training and system conversion, closures will occur sporadically and may vary in duration. Most of the closures will be for 1-2 hours per occurrence. The city encourages residents to plan ahead and check for updates regarding city hall availability.

During this transition period:

Online services may be limited or temporarily unavailable

Response times for certain services may be delayed

Phone calls to city hall may not be answered. Please leave a message or try again later.

Emergency and public safety services will not be affected.

Updates regarding closures and service availability will be posted on the city’s website at www.morrisonil.org, the community calendar and social media accounts, @thecityofmorrisonil.

For urgent matters during closures, residents and businesses are encouraged to contact city hall via email or leave a voicemail, and staff will respond as soon as possible.