Easter egg hunts set in the Sauk Valley

Here is a list of Easter egg hunts taking place in the Sauk Valley area from now until Easter weekend.

Dixon: Noon Saturday, March 28. The fun starts at noon, with the hunts starting at 12:30 p.m. There will be three zoned areas, with each zone focused on a different age group: 4 and younger; 5-7 years old; and 8-10 years old. The hunt takes place outside The Facility and is sponsored by the Dixon Park District. There will be games, giveaways and photo opportunities with the Easter bunny.

Rock Falls: Noon: Saturday, March 28. Registration for all age groups begins at noon at Larson shelter at Centennial Park. Hunt times are 0-2 year olds at 1 p.m.; 3-5 year olds at 1:15 p.m.; and 6-8 year olds at 1:30 p.m. This is a free event. All participants will receive a gift as well as a chance to win a prize in a drawing. This event is sponsored by the Coloma Township Park District.

Sterling: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28. The Westwood Soccer Fields will be filled with candy-packed eggs and a special visit from the Easter Bunny. The event is free for kids age 8 and under.

Morrison: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28. The Kiwanis Club/MHS Key Club will host the hunt at Kiwanis Park in the 700 block of North Genesee Street for all area children through age 9. The event is free, and there is no registration. There are four age groups: 2 and under with a parent; 3 and 4; 5 and 6; 7-9. The Morrison Fire Department will deliver the Easter bunny at 10 a.m. Capture a photo with the bunny after all age groups have participated. Empty eggs to check for paper prize notices. The Easter Bunny will present special baskets to children who have a paper slip in their egg stating they have won a basket. Some eggs contain a coupon for special treats at DQ Grill & Chill; Family Chef Restaurant; Happy Joe’s Pizza; McDonald’s; Peanut Butter & Deli; and Urban Eats.

Resthave Care & Rehabilitation in Morrison, 408 Maple Ave., hosts its annual Easter egg hunt outdoors on the front lawn at 2 p.m. Friday, April 3. Hunts will be divided by age groups: 0 to 3; 4 to 6; and 7 and older. Special guest Mr. Easter Bunny will pose for photographs, with a backdrop available. Adults may register boys and girls names for two bikes courtesy of Farmers National Bank in Morrison. Open all the eggs gathered in search of one “Golden Ticket” per age group; turn it in for an extra-special prize.

Homestead of Morrison: 403 Scenic St., invites children ages 0 to 12 to an Easter egg hunt at 3 p.m. Friday, April 3. Gather on the back patio to be split into three age groups: 0-3; 4-8; 9-12. Each group will have a chance to win a scooter. Open all the eggs gathered in search of one bike note per age group. The Easter Bunny will pose for photographs taken by family members.

Amboy: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Amboy City Park. Known as Cliff Walter’s Memorial, Amboy Lions Club Easter egg hunt, there will be photo ops with the Easter Bunny before and after the hunt.

Franklin Grove: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4. The Easter egg hunt will be at Chaplin Creek, 1715 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove. Bring the kids and get ready for a great time hunting for eggs; don’t forget to keep an eye out for grand prize tickets hidden inside.

Fulton: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4. Mark your calendars and bring the kiddos out for Fulton’s annual Easter egg hunt at Friendship Park. The hunt is hosted by the Fulton Fire Department Sparkettes.