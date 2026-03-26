Blues Hall of Famer to perform in Sterling on April 4

Michael Charles and his band will be performing a free concert 9 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at Johnny's Bar and Grill in Sterling. (Photo provided by Jane Rogers)

Multi-genre, Blues Hall of Famer Michael Charles and his band will be performing a free concert at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 4, in Sterling.

Join Michael Charles and His Band for a “Where to Next 2026” tour concert as the power trio plays a non-stop concert explosion of music and guitars, contemporary blues, high-energy rock and soulful ballads at Johnny’s Bar and Grill, 707 Freeport Road, Sterling.

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, and with a flourishing career, Charles came to America at the invitation of Buddy Guy’s management to perform at the renowned Buddy Guy’s Legends in Chicago.

After numerous trips back to Charles’s homeland, the decision was made to make America his home, and he never looked back. Now over three decades later, this 10-time Grammy-elected artist continues to tour the U.S., Canada and Australia.

This year, Charles will be traveling on his 19th consecutive international tour, which will take him once again across the U.S., Canada and Australia. The 2026 tour promises a multitude of concerts and publicity appearances as MC performs at a whole new list of cities, festivals and music venues and revisits favorites from the last 18 tours.