3 charged in Lee County theft investigation: Sheriff

Three Dixon residents have been charged in connection with an investigation into a theft at the Nelson Township Building on Sunday night.

According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office news release, Bryan Kettley, 26, and Codi Despain, 20, are accused of cutting wires to a fuel tank and removing diesel fuel from the property.

Bryan Kettley (Photo provided by the Lee County Sheriff's Office)

The diesel fuel was then placed into a gasoline-powered pickup and an ATV; when the truck became inoperable after being fueled with diesel, both individuals attempted to flee the scene on the all-terrain vehicle, according to the release. The ATV also became inoperable and was abandoned a short distance from the scene.

Codi Despain (Photo provided by the Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Kettley and Despain were transported to the Lee County Jail and charged with the following offenses, according to the release:

Criminal damage to government property, a Class 4 felony

Theft of government property, a Class 4 felony

Theft under $500, a Class A misdemeanor

Both individuals were processed and released in accordance with the Illinois SAFE-T Act.

According to the release, deputies during the course of the investigation charged London Thomas, 22, with one felony count of obstructing justice.

London Thomas (Photo provided by the Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Thomas was located near the abandoned ATV and is alleged to have coordinated its removal to private property and its concealment, according to the release. Thomas was transported to the Lee County Jail and was also released in accordance with the Illinois SAFE-T Act.