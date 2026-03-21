Three Sauk Valley players named to All-Arrowhead Conference women’s basketball team

College women’s basketball

Local trio recognized: The All-Arrowhead Athletic Conference women’s basketball team was released, with three Sauk Valley Community College players recognized.

Morrison grads Camryn Veltrop and Shelby Veltrop were named first-team all-conference, while Dixon grad Harvest day was a second-team pick.

Camryn, a freshman, was also named first-team all-region after scoring a region-best 20.6 points per game and a 63.3 field goal percentage. She was one of two players in the conference to average a double-double across 10 games played after she scored 25.22 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. She also led the conference with 24 blocks (2.4 blocks per game) and a 68.5 field goal percentage. Her 81.3 free throw percentage was also second-best.

Camryn Veltrop (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College)

Shelby also averaged a double-double in 10 games after averaging 14.9 points and a conference-leading 12.4 rebounds per contest. The two-time first-team selection and former conference player of the year was also third in blocks per game (1.6), fourth in assists (3.4) and third in field goal percentage (45.1). The conference no longer selects a player or coach of the year.

Shelby Veltrop (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College)

Day led the conference with 7.3 assists per game while scoring 13.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest. She was also third in free throw percentage (80.6%).

The Skyhawks (11-19) finished 7-3 in conference play this past season, trailing only Carl Sandburg (9-1).

Other all-conference first-team selections included Sandburg’s Hailey Redding and Antonia Kisler, and Black Hawk’s Kaylie Pena. Second-team selections also included Highland’s Pilar Ortega, IVCC’s Ashlyn Ehm and Jasmine Garman, and Black Hawk’s Peyton Bose.