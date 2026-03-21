Thom Reese book signing set for April 18 at Dixon’s Books on First

Author Thom Reese is having a book signing 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18 at Books on First in Dixon. (Photo Provided By Thom Reese)

Author Thom Reese will be featured at a book-signing event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18 in Dixon.

The event will be at Books on First, 202 W. First St.

Reese is the author of 13 traditionally published novels and was the sole writer and co-producer of the weekly audio drama radio program “21st Century Audio Theatre”, many of which have since been released in digital formats.

Reese’s fiction usually has supernatural or science fiction elements and can mostly be classified as a thriller. Reese is an active member of the International Thriller Writers and was a staff writer/editor for the now-defunct website Stockup.com, writing articles on a wide range of topics.

Reese also uses his experience as a book coach helping new and experienced writers improve their manuscripts.

In addition, Reese worked in market research at CBS Broadcasting for over 20 years, has an extensive public speaking background, and trained in comedy writing and improvisation at the famed Second City. He also plays guitar and bass.

Thom and his wife, musician Kathy Reese, recently returned to their native Chicagoland after living in Las Vegas for several years.

For information on the event, call 815-285-2665.