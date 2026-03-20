2026 primary voter turnout down in Whiteside, Lee counties

Election judges pass the time between voters Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Harvest Time Church in Rock Falls. The judges saw slow voter turnout for the March primary. (Alex T. Paschal)

Voter turnout for the March 2026 primary election was down from 2024 in both Whiteside and Lee counties.

“Our election summary report shows turnout at a little over 14 percent,” Whiteside County Clerk Karen Stralow said.

Stralow said that of a total 37,175 registered voters in Whiteside County, 5,346 total ballots were cast Tuesday. The results of the election are not official until the clerk canvasses election results April 1.

The turnout was down compared to the March 2024 primary, when turnout was almost 15%, and also from the June 2022 election, when turnout was almost 18%.

In Lee County, with voters in different areas facing referendum questions, turnout also was down from March 2024.

Lee County Clerk Nancy Peterson said turnout in Tuesday’s election was 17.6% of the 22,100 registered voters in Lee County and that 3,900 ballots were cast.

In March 2024, the Lee County voter turnout was 22.75% of registered voters.