Could Flock cameras be landing in Amboy?

Could Amboy be getting its first Flock cameras?

The Amboy City Council directed one of its police officers to find information about the cameras and any possible grants for them at Monday night’s city council meeting.

“Our new police officer asked about them. He talked about how they help, and the council directed him to get some information on the cameras and any grants out there,” Amboy Mayor Frank Stenzel said.

Officer Nate Hollinger, who brought up the topic of the city installing the cameras, has been with the Amboy Police Department since 2023.

Stenzel said the council has discussed the cameras and the possibility of having them installed around Amboy.

“We will be looking into maybe purchasing a couple cameras,” he said.

The council discussed the spring clean-up day scheduled for April 23 through April 25. One returning event for the cleanup is the tire recycling event on Saturday, April 25.

Dumpsters will be inside the city’s maintenance shop for the spring cleanup. The event and the tire recycling event are open to residents only. For the cleanup, residents can bring items to the shop from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 and April 24 and 7 a.m. to noon April 25.

The tire recycling event will be Saturday, April 25, only, and an ID will be required to drop off tires. There is a $2 per-tire fee, and tires can only be passenger tires without rims. There will be a limit of six tires per city household.

The council voted to donate $5,000 to Sauk Valley Community College’s Amboy Clippers Impact Challenge. That donation will be matched through an anonymous donation to the Clippers Impact Challenge. An anonymous donor recently pledged a $10,000 matching grant to match all donations up to $10,000 to the Clipper Impact Challenge by April 1.

The Clippers Impact Challenge has a goal to raise $600,000 by the end of 2026 to fund in perpetuity the tuition and fees of Amboy High School students in the SVCC Impact Program.