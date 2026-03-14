Contested state senate race tops Ogle County GOP ballot

Voters in Ogle County will see few contested races on their ballots for the March 17 primary election.

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, and close at 7 p.m. If voters are in line to vote at 7 p.m., they still can vote.

On the Republican ballot, Illinois House 89th District Rep. Tony McCombie of Savanna faces challenger Victoria Onorato of Byron.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle is unopposed on the Republican primary ballot and there are no Democratic primary candidates for Ogle County sheriff.

On the Democratic ballot, Paul Nolley of Roscoe is unopposed for the 16th Congressional District seat. He would face Republican Rep. Darin LaHood, who also is unopposed on the GOP primary ballot, in November.

Joseph H. “Joe” Berning is running unopposed for the Illinois State Senate 45th District seat. That seat currently is held by Republican Sen. Andrew Chesney, who is unopposed on the Republican ballot.

Ogle County voters will be asked, in an advisory referendum, if Illinois should “opt into a federal program that would provide public k-12, private school, and homeschool students with privately donated funds for academic needs, such as tutoring and test preparation, educational therapies for students with disabilities, tuition, books, exam fees or for other specified academic needs?”