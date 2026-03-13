Dixon’s Pratt named 2026 Master Farmer

Prairie Farmer magazine's 2026 Master Farmers from left to right: Steve Hettinger, Philo; Mike and Lynn Martz, Maple Park; Doug Winter, Mill Shoals; and Mike Pratt, Dixon. (Photo Provided By Ava Splear)

Five Illinois producers, including one from Dixon, were honored Thursday as 2026 Master Farmers at Prairie Farmer magazine’s annual event in Bloomington. For more than 100 years, the award has recognized exceptional agricultural production skills, commitment to family and service to community.

The 2026 Master Farmers are Mike Pratt of Dixon, Steve Hettinger of Philo, Mike and Lynn Martz of Maple Park and Doug Winter of Mill Shoals.

Pratt said faith and family, hard work, a glass-half-full approach, humility, teamwork and the privilege to farm are core values that have helped him build a successful farm and raise a family with his wife, Susan.

“This is just a good life, where we work hard,” Pratt said. “We work a lot of hours, but we enjoy doing it, and it’s not, ‘Oh, I gotta get up and do this today.’ It’s, ‘I get to get up and do this today.’”

He began farming in 1972 after high school. He rented 80 acres and raised beef cattle and sows alongside his father, Ron Pratt. Today, he and Susan farm 9,200 acres of corn, soybeans and seed corn in Lee County, with their sons Andy and Peter; their wives, Katie and Emily; and grandson Ethan.

Together, they manage 2,000 acres of seed corn for Wyffels Hybrids, using their own equipment to plant, manage and harvest the specialty crop.

His optimism has carried the family through tough times, including the 1980s farm crisis.

“There were a lot of kids that left the farm because all they heard was doom and gloom,” Pratt said. “I’m convinced that having an upbeat attitude made them explore the possibilities.”

Beyond the farm, he’s served his community through the finance council at St. Patrick’s Church, the Lee County Zoning Board and the 1st Farm Credit Services Board. He served 16 years on the 1st Farm Credit and Compeer Financial boards, where he prioritized fair loan policies, especially for young farmers.

“When he deals with other people, he always wants to make it a win-win situation for both,” Susan said. “He wants everyone to walk away happy.”

Mike was nominated by his son, Andy Pratt.

About the award

“The Master Farmer award is Illinois agriculture’s lifetime achievement award,” Prairie Farmer editor Holly Spangler said. “These farmers are at the top of their agricultural game. They’ve built farms and families, and they are as committed to community as they are to commodities.”

Prairie Farmer first offered the Master Farmer award in 1925. Editors have continued the tradition annually since 1968, following a pause initially caused by the Depression. When Editor Clifford Gregory established the Master Farmer program, he felt the award would help give farm people a greater sense of “pride and permanence.” More than 300 Illinois producers have been inducted as Master Farmers or Honorary Master Farmers over the program’s history.

Candidates are nominated by family, farmers, neighbors, agribusiness leaders and farm organizations throughout the state. Judges for the awards were Karen Corrigan, McGillicuddy Corrigan Agronomics; Germán Bollero, University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences dean; Doug Schroeder, 2022 Master Farmer; Brad Zwilling, Illinois FBFM (Farm Business Farm Management); Mike Gunderson, Farm Credit Illinois chief credit officer; and Mike Wilson, Farm Progress.

Some Master Farmers serve in state and national farm leadership positions. Others chair prestigious boards or serve with honor at the highest levels of government. Still others build their farms or businesses to regional or national prominence.

“There’s a saying that if you want something done, ask a busy person to do it – because they’ll get it done,” Spangler said. “These Master Farmers have succeeded not just in their business, but they also freely give their time and talent to the larger community. Those are the values that make rural communities special.”

Prairie Farmer this year also named a new Honorary Master Farmer: Mark Gebhards. Gebhards retired last year following more than 20 years with the Illinois Farm Bureau, much of it spent leading governmental affairs. Gebhards is also known for helping to develop the Illinois Livestock Management Facilities Act while at Illinois Pork Producers, and for helping create the national soybean checkoff while at American Soybean Association.

To nominate a farmer for the 2027 Master Farmer award, email holly.spangler@farmprogress.com.