Fulton Historical Society will visit native habitat restoration site March 15, public invited to attend

The Fulton Historical Society’s March 15 program will begin at 2 p.m. at the native habitat restoration site in rural Fulton.

Dean Huisingh, founder, developer and director, will present a PowerPoint slide show about the Huisingh Family Foundation, which is dedicated to saving Illinois plant and animal species through conservation, restoration and education.

The Fulton Historical Society hosts programs on Sundays six times a year at the Fulton (Martin House) Museum, but the opportunity to host its first field trip to the NRH site was appealing to the membership.

The topic will include the changes to the Illinois landscape since its early settlement, including 99% of prairie land, and the number of endangered plants and wildlife that have been lost. However, the shining star is the Huisingh Foundation is actively restoring the natural habitat.

The event will take place at 17170 Elston Road in rural Fulton. Exit from Illinois 84 onto Holly Road, south of the East Clinton railroad tracks. Go about one mile and turn left (north) on Elston Road. You will see the large building on the right. There is ample parking, and the NHR building is accessible.

Refreshments will be served by the Fulton Historical Society. For more information, call Barbara Mask at 563-321-0318.