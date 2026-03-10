Shaw Local

BEST, Inc.’s no-cost work-experience program aims to strengthen Sauk Valley-area businesses

By Shaw Local News Network

Through BEST, Inc.’s Work Experience initiative, employers can host motivated job-seekers for short-term, hands-on training – while BEST, Inc. covers the cost.

This program is designed to support business growth, reduce hiring risk, and help companies build a stronger local workforce.

Why employers participate

Partnering with BEST, Inc. gives businesses a strategic advantage:

  • Zero payroll cost: BEST, Inc. pays the participant’s wages during the Work Experience period.
  • No workers’ compensation expense: Coverage is fully provided by BEST, Inc.
  • Hands-on evaluation of potential hires: Employers can assess skills, fit, and work ethic before making a long-term commitment.
  • Dedicated support: BEST, Inc. staff offer coaching and guidance to help participants build the workplace skills a business needs.

A low-risk, high-value talent pipeline

This initiative allows businesses to:

  • Reduce onboarding and training costs
  • Fill entry-level or hard-to-staff roles
  • Strengthen community ties by helping local job-seekers gain real-world experience
  • Build a pipeline of workers who are already familiar with your operations

Positions commonly supported through the program include:

  • Clerical and reception roles
  • Janitorial and grounds maintenance
  • Child care and nursing home activity or dietary aide positions
  • Warehouse and stocking
  • Retail associate roles

Learn more

Employers interested in becoming a host site for a Work Experience participant can contact:

  • Tammy Nehrkorn at tammy_nehrkorn@best-inc.org
  • Laura Butterfield at laura_butterfield@best-inc.org
  • Diamond Merboth at diamond_merboth@best-inc.org
