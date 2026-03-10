BEST, Inc.’s no-cost work-experience program aims to strengthen Sauk Valley-area businesses

Through BEST, Inc.’s Work Experience initiative, employers can host motivated job-seekers for short-term, hands-on training – while BEST, Inc. covers the cost.
This program is designed to support business growth, reduce hiring risk, and help companies build a stronger local workforce.
Why employers participate
Partnering with BEST, Inc. gives businesses a strategic advantage:
- Zero payroll cost: BEST, Inc. pays the participant’s wages during the Work Experience period.
- No workers’ compensation expense: Coverage is fully provided by BEST, Inc.
- Hands-on evaluation of potential hires: Employers can assess skills, fit, and work ethic before making a long-term commitment.
- Dedicated support: BEST, Inc. staff offer coaching and guidance to help participants build the workplace skills a business needs.
A low-risk, high-value talent pipeline
This initiative allows businesses to:
- Reduce onboarding and training costs
- Fill entry-level or hard-to-staff roles
- Strengthen community ties by helping local job-seekers gain real-world experience
- Build a pipeline of workers who are already familiar with your operations
Positions commonly supported through the program include:
- Clerical and reception roles
- Janitorial and grounds maintenance
- Child care and nursing home activity or dietary aide positions
- Warehouse and stocking
- Retail associate roles
Learn more
Employers interested in becoming a host site for a Work Experience participant can contact:
- Tammy Nehrkorn at tammy_nehrkorn@best-inc.org
- Laura Butterfield at laura_butterfield@best-inc.org
- Diamond Merboth at diamond_merboth@best-inc.org