BEST, Inc.’s no-cost work-experience program aims to strengthen Sauk Valley-area businesses

Through BEST, Inc.’s Work Experience initiative, employers can host motivated job-seekers for short-term, hands-on training – while BEST, Inc. covers the cost.

This program is designed to support business growth, reduce hiring risk, and help companies build a stronger local workforce.

Why employers participate

Partnering with BEST, Inc. gives businesses a strategic advantage:

Zero payroll cost: BEST, Inc. pays the participant’s wages during the Work Experience period.

BEST, Inc. pays the participant’s wages during the Work Experience period. No workers’ compensation expense: Coverage is fully provided by BEST, Inc.

Coverage is fully provided by BEST, Inc. Hands-on evaluation of potential hires: Employers can assess skills, fit, and work ethic before making a long-term commitment.

Employers can assess skills, fit, and work ethic before making a long-term commitment. Dedicated support: BEST, Inc. staff offer coaching and guidance to help participants build the workplace skills a business needs.

A low-risk, high-value talent pipeline

This initiative allows businesses to:

Reduce onboarding and training costs

Fill entry-level or hard-to-staff roles

Strengthen community ties by helping local job-seekers gain real-world experience

Build a pipeline of workers who are already familiar with your operations

Positions commonly supported through the program include:

Clerical and reception roles

Janitorial and grounds maintenance

Child care and nursing home activity or dietary aide positions

Warehouse and stocking

Retail associate roles

Learn more

Employers interested in becoming a host site for a Work Experience participant can contact: