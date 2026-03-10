Altensey named to Upper Iowa University’s fall 2025 dean’s list

Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the dean’s list for the fall 2025 semester. To be honored, the undergraduate must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade-point average and be enrolled as a full-time student.

Among those named to the dean’s list was Collin Altensey, a management major from Port Byron.

Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit institution dedicated to offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs to approximately 5,700 students both nationally and internationally.