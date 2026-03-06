Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Oregon’s Nelson Benesh

Oregon junior wrestler Nelson Benesh is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. He was the Class 1A Oregon Sectional champion at 138 pounds and finished fifth at state. (Alex Paschal)

Name: Nelson Benesh

School: Oregon

Sport: Wrestling

Year: Junior

Why he was selected: He was the 138-pound champion at the Class 1A Byron Sectional after earning a pin in the final seconds. Benesh went on to take fifth at state after winning his final match 8-1. He went 44-5 this season and qualified for state for the third straight year.

“Nelson is a tremendous leader in our wrestling room,” Oregon coach Justin Lahman said. “He leads by example with his work ethic, his toughness and his consistency. He’s the type of athlete who asks questions to improve, and pushes his teammates to be better. What makes him special is that he’s always willing to do what’s best for the team, whether that’s bumping weight classes, helping a younger wrestler, or simply setting the tone in practice.

“He carries that same dedication into the classroom. Nelson takes pride in his academics and understands that being a student-athlete means excelling in both areas. His discipline and character show in everything he does.”

Here is a Q&A with the junior standout.

How did you first get into wrestling? What have you learned from it?

Benesh: I first started wrestling with the Hawk Wrestling Club when I was about 6 years old. Wrestling has really helped me learn discipline, become a leader, and stay focused on my goals.

Your dad, Jeremy, won 3 state medals with Oregon. How much has he helped you develop as a wrestler?

Benesh: He has been there coaching and cheering me on from day one. Wrestling has been a huge part of the Benesh family over the years and I’m proud to keep that legacy going.

You took fifth at state. How do you feel things went and what did you take from that experience?

Benesh: I’m really glad I was able to get on the podium this year, but I know there’s still more work to do if I want to be at the top next year. I’m thankful for the experience of feeling the pressure during the placement matches, and I hope I can use what I learned to improve next year.

After trailing most of the match Oregon’s Nelson Benesh pins Princeton’s Kane Dauber with just 7 seconds left in the 138 pound first place match Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, during the Class 1A wrestling sectionals in Byron. (Alex T. Paschal)

Is there anything you worked on this season or feel you improved on?

Benesh: I worked on moving my feet more in neutral and staying active.

What are your strengths as a wrestler?

Benesh: My conditioning and ability to push the pace, and my effective escapes.

What stood out about this year’s team?

Benesh: We were able to compete with great teams even though we are on the younger side.

Favorite wrestling memory?

Benesh: Winning state my 8th grade year.

Any other sports, hobbies or activities you are involved in?

Benesh: I like to golf during the summer.

Oregon's Nelson Benesh (top) wrestles Freeport's Thomas Olson in the 138-pound championship match at the Polo Wrestling Invitational on Saturday, Jan, 10, 2026 at Polo High School. (Earleen Hinton)

Favorite restaurant or meal?

Benesh: Culver’s

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Benesh: “Baby Driver”

Favorite music artist or genre?

Benesh: Jon Pardi

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Benesh: Broc Kundert, who teaches my AP U.S. history class

Do you have plans for after high school?

Benesh: I plan on attending college before returning to the family business.