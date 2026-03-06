Rock Falls man sentenced to 7 years in prison for beating 61-year-old neighbor who later died

A Rock Falls man was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday for severely beating his 61-year-old next-door neighbor in August 2022 after months of feuding.

A Whiteside County jury in December found Scott Hagerman, 64, guilty of three counts of aggravated battery and one count of resisting arrest in connection with the beating suffered by Ronald Fistler Jr., 61, at Rock Falls’ Garden Circle Homes. Fistler, who suffered a brain stem injury as a result of the beating, died 19 days later at a Rockford hospital.

Hagerman was charged with three counts of aggravated battery – one for causing great bodily harm, one for beating Fistler in a public place, and a third that accused him of causing great bodily harm to a person over 60 years old – and resisting police.

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Whiteside County Judge James Heuerman pointed out that Hagerman was not charged with killing Fistler, and because of that, he could not factor the death into his sentencing decision. He also told attorneys that no evidence presented to him pinpointed the beating as the cause of death.

Whiteside County Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Simon told Heuerman he was requesting the maximum penalty; the first two counts carry a maximum of 10 years in prison, while the aggravated battery of a person older than 60 carries a possible prison sentence of up to seven years.

Hagerman’s attorney, Whiteside County Public Defender James Fagerman, asked Heuerman to sentence Hagerman to probation.

Prior to announcing his decision, Heuerman heard testimony from Fistler’s friend Tammy Campos, who lived in the same senior housing development as the two men and had known Fistler for several years. She had not met Hagerman, who had moved into his unit in the development just a few months before the fight, although she said Fistler had told her that Hagerman had threatened to kill him and his dog.

Heuerman also heard victim impact statements from Fistler’s two adult children, who spoke about the loss of their father and the trauma they have experienced as a result.

Heuerman ultimately merged the three aggravated battery offenses into one and sentenced Hagerman to seven years in prison on the charge that listed his victim as being over the age of 60, because while it does not carry the same 10-year sentence as the other charges, it does carry a truth-in-sentencing clause that mandates he serve 85% of the sentence and would keep him in prison longer than either of the other two charges. He also sentenced Hagerman to 300 days in jail on the resisting arrest charge.

Hagerman was given the opportunity to speak prior to sentencing. Speaking for Hagerman, Fagerman told the court that Hagerman acknowledged the tragedy but felt unequipped to speak after hearing the victim impact statements.

Hagerman was found guilty of the charges on Dec. 3 after a two-day trial in which he claimed self-defense.

Jurors heard testimony that Hagerman had moved into the Garden Circle Homes in Rock Falls in spring 2022. Four months later, on Aug. 6, 2022, Fistler was found lying in the street in front of their residences, his face swollen and bleeding, with Hagerman standing nearby.

Throughout the trial, jurors heard testimony that the fight was the result of an ongoing feud. Hagerman told the jury that on the day after he moved in, Fistler asked him if he wanted a boyfriend.

Hagerman said that when he told Fistler that “he didn’t roll that way,” Fistler harassed him by throwing rocks in his yard and blaring music. He also alleged that Fistler had said he wanted to harm Hagerman.

Hagerman testified that on the afternoon of Aug. 6, 2022, he was walking home after having lunch and beers at a bar. He saw Fistler, who had just picked up a fast-food order, pulling into his parking space on the street.

Hagerman said he waved to Fistler, and Fistler began “running his mouth,” after which Hagerman challenged Fistler to hit him.

While giving a blow-by-blow description of the fight, Hagerman said that of the three punches he threw, two missed Fistler and the third grazed his chin. In fact, he said, Fistler had caused his own severe head injuries. He said that two separate times during the fight, Fistler fell and struck his head on the curb.

Simon said statements made by Hagerman after the fight and later to the police show that he didn’t like Fistler and had provoked him so that he could claim self-defense.

The jury also viewed officer body camera clips in which Hagerman, a Marine trained in hand-to-hand combat and an instructor, told officers at the scene that he was the better fighter and had won the fight.

Fagerman argued throughout the trial that no one witnessed the altercation, and there was no proof that Hagerman inflicted the injury.

The jury deliberated for 2½ hours before delivering its verdict.