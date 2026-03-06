Lee County’s budding gardeners cultivate skills, compassion in Jr. Gardener Special Interest Club

The Lee County 4-H Program is thrilled to announce another season of the Jr. Gardener Special Interest (SPIN) Club, a club aimed at empowering young minds to explore the wonders of gardening, while also making a positive impact in the community.

When: 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, April 21 to July 28

4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, April 21 to July 28 Where: Dixon

Dixon Ages: 8-18, as of Sept. 1, 2025

8-18, as of Sept. 1, 2025 Cost: $10 for enrolled 4-H members, $30 for nonmembers ($10 supply fee, $20 enrollment fee)

$10 for enrolled 4-H members, $30 for nonmembers ($10 supply fee, $20 enrollment fee) Register: By April 14 at Go.Illinois.edu/LeeJrGarden

If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, email the contact person for the event. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.

Under the guidance of experienced Master Gardeners, participants in the Jr. Gardener SPIN Club will embark on a journey of discovery, learning the ins and outs of planning, prepping, and caring for a garden throughout the summer.

A portion of the produce harvested by young gardeners will be donated to support those in the community facing food insecurity. By combining hands-on learning with a spirit of giving, the Jr. Gardener SPIN Club aims to cultivate not only gardens but also a sense of social responsibility.

Participants will have the opportunity to showcase their gardening achievements at the Lee County 4-H Show in July. The event promises to be a celebration of green thumbs and creativity, where Jr. Gardeners can proudly display the fruits (and vegetables) of their labor.