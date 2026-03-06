Blooming Fusion 2026 in Dixon celebrates floral art, regional talent

Betty Predmore's “Iris” was presented the Best in Show award on Feb. 20 for Blooming Fusion 2026 at The Next Picture Show in Dixon. (Photo Provided By Chance D. Malone)

Spring came early to Dixon with the success of Blooming Fusion 2026 at The Next Picture Show Community Fine Arts Center.

The juried exhibition featured floral and nature-inspired artwork in a variety of two-dimensional media, transforming the gallery into a vibrant celebration of color, gardens, and landscapes.

The exhibition drew strong attendance throughout its run, culminating in a well-attended public reception on Feb. 20 that brought together artists and community members from across the region.

Award winners for Blooming Fusion 2026 include:

Best in Show: Betty Predmore, “Iris”

Betty Predmore, “Iris” First Place: Sheila Ames, “Secret Path”

Sheila Ames, “Secret Path” Second Place: Karen Tucker, “White Dahlia #2”

Karen Tucker, “White Dahlia #2” Third Place: Teresa Anderson, “Blooming Fusion”

Honorable Mentions:

Irene Bockman, “Japanese Garden”

Lucinda Winterfield, “Red Hybiscus”

Laura Ready, “Budapest Garden”

The exhibition, which is open until March 28, was sponsored by Hicks Insurance, whose support helped make the show possible.

For 24 years, The Next Picture Show has served as a cultural anchor in the region, continuing to foster artistic growth and community engagement through exhibitions and educational programming.

For more information on upcoming shows and events, visit nextpictureshow.org or contact the gallery at 815-285-4924.