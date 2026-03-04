Pecatonica beats Newman 70-66 in sectional semifinal overtime thriller

Newman’s George Jungerman works below the basket against Pecatonica’s Zion Braimah Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in the 1A sectional semifinal. (Alex T. Paschal)

Newman and Pecatonica went blow for blow on Tuesday night in a Class 1A Orion Sectional semifinal matchup that went into overtime.

It was Zion and Izaiah Braimah that struck the knockout shots for the Indians.

Zion Braimah scored 34 points and Izaiah Braimah’s steal and layup helped seal Pecatonica’s 70-66 win. The Indians (24-13) advance to face either Dakota or Eastland in Friday’s sectional final at 7 p.m.

Newman (33-2), ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press 1A rankings, finished the season with a program-high in wins despite falling short in the round of 32.

The Comets led by five with under two minutes left in regulation before the Indians tied it at 61. Newman was able to take timeout and draw up a play with 8.6 seconds left, but Easton Coward’s 3-pointer was off the mark heading into OT.

The Braimah’s then scored all nine of Pecatonica’s points in OT. Newman was also forced to deal with the absence of Garret Matznick down the stretch in overtime after he fouled out.

“Postseason is going to be a battle every game,” Newman coach Ray Sharp said. “That hurt, because we should have been able to close the game out being up five.”

Sharp liked the team’s shot at the end of regulation from the Comets’ second-best shooter in Coward. Sharp also pointed to some calls that were tough to overcome, but 18 turnovers were too costly.

“And then we didn’t get their best player covered, and those were reasons we got beat,” he said.

George Jungerman led Newman with 21 points, Evan Bushman and John Rowzee had 12 and Asher Ernst scored 11. Matznick had nine and Coward had one.

Jungerman liked how the team battled, it just fell short. Pecatonica’s 6-foot-6 Zion Braimah was also tough to contend with. The loss showed that it can be anyone’s night at this time of the year.

“Seeding doesn’t matter,” Jungerman said. “It’s just a new game every night. People have on and off nights, and we just weren’t on tonight.”

The game started off strong as both teams made their first four shots. Newman led 24-18 after the first quarter before a 17-5 run in the second gave the Indians a 35-29 lead at halftime. Newman struck back with a 20-7 third-quarter run before Pecatonica answered with a 19-12 run in the final frame to force OT.

Bushman was 4 of 4 from deep and Rowzee hit all six of his shots inside.

Newman’s Asher Ernst works against Pecatonica’s Conner Berg Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in the 1A sectional semifinal. (Alex T. Paschal)

For Pecatonica, Karter Degner had 10 points and Cooper Hamilton had 11. Degner and Hamilton both hit 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help force overtime.

The Indians advanced to the Sweet 16 after finishing behind Dakota and Lena-Winslow in the NUIC North. Pecatonica lost to Eastland in a classic during last year’s sectional final.

“We were going to work as hard as we could,” Zion said. “We don’t look at the rankings. We knew they were a solid team. They value their possessions and they get the ball out quick. We were ready.

“The rankings don’t matter. ... We were number one last year, we got knocked off just like this time.”

Newman closed the season with its first regional title since 2022. A strong senior class of Ernst, Matznick, Jungerman and Bushman led the way.

“It was a blast for me,” Jungerman said. “All these four years it’s just been great to have this coach, these teammates. It’s just been great for me. Great experience, great life experience.”

Sharp said the group of seniors will be especially missed.

“One of the reasons we were so good was our leadership this year and their experience,” he said. “They really led the team.”