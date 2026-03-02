9 fire departments battle Dixon blaze; no one injured

Dixon City firefighters work to extinguish hot spots Monday, March 2, 2026, after previously fighting a fire in the 1100 block of West First Street. Dixon City and Rural firefighters responded to the fire at 2:21 a.m. Monday and cleared the scene at 6:19 a.m. (Alex T. Paschal)

No one was injured when fire broke out at a Dixon residence Monday morning.

Dixon City and Rural firefighters and Advance EMS were dispatched at 2:21 a.m. to the 1100 block of West First Street for a reported structure fire. The first arriving company found heavy smoke conditions and visible fire on the west side of the building, according to a news release.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Dixon City firefighters work to extinguish hot spots in the afternoon on Monday, March 2, 2026, after previously fighting a fire in the 1100 block of West First Street. Dixon City responded to the fire at 2:21 a.m. and cleared the scene at 6:19 a.m. (Alex T. Paschal)

Multiple fire companies worked several hours to fully extinguish the fire. The occupant of the building was able to safely get out prior to first responders’ arrival, according to the release.

There were no civilian or first responder injuries. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

The last company cleared the scene at 6:19 a.m.

Dixon City Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Dixon Rural Fire Department, Advance EMS, Dixon Police Department, Sterling Fire Department, Rock Falls Fire Department, Polo Fire Protection District, Milledgeville Fire Protection District, Mt. Morris Fire Protection District, Byron Fire Protection District, Princeton Fire Department and CGH EMS.