Sauk Valley-area students named to dean’s, president’s lists

Blackburn College has announced its dean’s list for the fall 2025 semester. Students named to the dean’s list must earn a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.

Amanda Bass and Beth Brill, both of Sterling, were named to the list.

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville.

Peterson named to Mississippi State University’s fall 2025 president’s list

Brecken Peterson of Sterling was named to the Mississippi State University fall 2025 president’s list.

Students on the president’s list achieved a 3.80 or better GPA, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of more than 23,000 students.

6 area students make MSOE fall semester dean’s list

Milwaukee School of Engineering congratulates area students named to the fall semester 2025 dean’s list.

Raul Reyes of Sterling was named to the dean’s list. Reyes is pursuing a bachelor of science in industrial engineering.

Ethan Whyte of Milwaukee was named to the dean’s list. Whyte is pursuing a bachelor of science in electrical engineering.

Joshua Howard of Rock Falls was named to the dean’s list with High Honors. Howard is pursuing a bachelor of science in computer engineering.

Jadyn Osborne of Sterling was named to the dean’s list. Osborne is pursuing a bachelor of science in computer engineering.

Avery VanOosten of Sterling was named to the dean’s list with High Honors. VanOosten is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing.

Jacob Newberry of Sterling was named to the dean’s list with High Honors. Newberry is pursuing a bachelor of science in computer engineering.

Tefiku named to Ohio University’s fall 2025 president’s list

Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions student Haley Tefiku of Dixon has been named to Ohio University’s fall 2025 president’s list.

Criteria for the president’s list include a 4.0 GPA for the given semester with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.