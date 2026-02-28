Morrison Lions Club’s annual Rose Day Sale underway, Recycle Day is April 18

Morrison Lions Club members are taking orders for roses to be delivered on Good Friday, April 3.

The Lions Club cannot guarantee a certain color, but the buyer’s request will be honored as closely as possible. The colors are vivid and include reds, pinks, mauves, yellows, pinks as well as other combinations.

The deadline for placing orders is Sunday, March 29. To place an order, contact any Lions Club member or call Jim Blakemore at 815-631-1781, Darlene Smith at 815-772-2346 or Ken Jansma at 309-236-8960.

Funds raised support two scholarships to Morrison High School graduates and reimbursement to CGH for eyeglasses they supply to Morrison-area students and residents during the year.

Also, mark the date on the calendar for the area-wide Morrison Lions Recycle Day.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 18, at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds, 201 W. Winfield St., Morrison.

Flyers will be posted at local businesses, the Morrison Lions Foundation Facebook page, and the club’s website showing a list of items that will be accepted.

Club meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of each month at noon at Happy Joe’s. Anyone interested in joining Lions is cordially invited to attend any meeting to learn more about what Lions do to uphold the motto of “We Serve.” The club’s website address is www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/morrisonil/contact.php.